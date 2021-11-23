Fashion Forward Tuesday with K. Lanes Boutique- Black Friday

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another Tuesday another opportunity to chat with Tawnya at K Lanes Boutique about their amazing inventory of clothes that get you compliments and accessories, gifts, shoes, and more!

Today we stopped in and heard about the fun deals this year for #BlackFriday If you have watched Good Day Kansas recently you have seen some cute fall fashions and winter looks well they are all on some sort of fun sale during #BlackFriday and holiday shopping time! The gals at K Lanes Boutique also have some fun with their customers and will be offering sales throughout the day on #BlackFriday – basically they’re rewarding you for shopping with them!

Stop in and see the crew this weekend or shop online! Don’t forget they offer free gift wrapping and have gift cards, stocking stuffers, too!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.