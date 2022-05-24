Although we have rain this week summer is right around the corner! Tawnya and the team at K Lanes Boutique are forecasting sunshine this summer and have the perfect brightly colored looks for all your summer events.

Bright yellows, oranges, pinks, and more are going to be popular this summer and I couldn’t be happier about it. Tawnya shared some fun ways to rock different bright summer colors for any occasion. There are some great options in many colors in store right now including a couple of tops that come in an array of colors and one particular top that has just about every color of the rainbow on it.

Tawnya always shared great pieces and ways to put together full outfits. If you are looking to add some color to your wardrobe this summer or simply want to learn ways to incorporate colors into your work attire stop into K Lanes Boutique for some great inspiration. Shop online with K Lanes Boutique at www.k-lanes.com and follow them on Facebook Instagram and Tik Tok for more fun fashion!