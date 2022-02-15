Our #FashionForwardTuesday with K Lanes Boutique today featured one new blouse and the many ways you can style it. Tawnya Nicole and I are all three different heights and sizes and the flowy fit of this cute blouse is flattering on us all.

Although the cut is the same the colors are different; white mocha and black were shown today and other colors can also be ordered. I have the blouse layered with a fitted cardigan and have tucked. Tawnya wore hers with a loose lightweight shirt over the top and went heavy with accessories. Nicole paired a cage bra with her top and opted for the front tuck plus a long statement necklace.

This blouse will be a staple in your closet and make you feel like your wardrobe grew due to the being versatility of the piece. For more info on ordering this bouse or to see the entire K Lanes Boutique collection check out their Facebook, Instagram, and website.