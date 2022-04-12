This weekend wow everyone with the perfect Easter attire! K Lanes Boutique has so many cute Easter dresses and other styles that will be perfect for church services, Easter egg hunts with the family, and maybe even a nice stroll through the neighborhood after a big family meal.

Tawnya welcomes us in to show off some great looks to wear this Easter and spring season. We saw bright colors, pastel colors, and everything in between. Graphic tees with subtle Easter messages, fun graphic tees to wear this week or on the Easter egg hunt, and even some great cardigans and jackets to complement the look but keep you a little warm in this ever-changing Kansas weather.

Shop with K Lanes Boutique online at k-lanes.com or check out their social media pages for outfit inspo and to keep up with their latest fashions and fun events!