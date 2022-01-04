Fashion Forward Tuesday with K. Lanes Boutique – Hot Colors for 2022

As we are a week in to the new year we wanted to touch base with our friends at K Lanes Boutique to find out what to expect in the world of fashion for the upcoming year Tawnya happily welcomed us in to share what they learned on their last shopping excursion to market.

Tawnya and Diana head to market frequently to ensure they are on trend and keeping current with the ins and outs of the world of fashion. This haul brought back some fun new looks pieces nd colors that are sure to be hot this year. To start off Tawnya share hot colors for 2022. She started with a soft pink. We will see pink a lot this year in tops sweaters and maybe even accessories. I loved the pink swiss dot blouse I wore Tawnya was warm and cozy and on trend in her Pink Nordic Beach Cardigan. Another color top be on the lookout for in 2022 is light blue. Nicole is on trend with her light blue shacket, a hot item in the hottest color, how appropriate.

