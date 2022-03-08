On International Women’s Day, we got to spend time with the Owner of K Lanes Boutique, Diana Schmidt. A long-standing partner of Good Day Kansas, K Lanes has provided fashion tips and tricks and also just provided a way for our viewers to feel great about themselves in clothes that are perfect for them.

Today Diana shared some exciting news about one of their most popular brands, Liverpool. Known over the years for their high-quality denim, Liverpool has recently added to their repertoire and now offers some great lifestyle pieces, as well. You can shop the entire Liverpool line on k-lanes.com or even find fun ways to style the new pices on K Lnease Facebook and instagram pages.