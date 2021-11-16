Fashion Forward Tuesday with K. Lanes Boutique- Pink Friday

We always have a great time learning the latest trends in the world of fashion with our friends at K Lanes Boutique and today we had the chance to preview a hot item that will hit the floor this weekend. Nicole model the pink shacket for us and looked adorable wile doing so. The shacket is a highly coveted item this fall and will surely still be popular this winter as well. Like its name says it is a cross between a shirt and a jacket. It is cute wrapped around your waist or worn over a graphic t shirt and K Lanes Boutique has the cutest colors in store and on line.

Diana also shared with us their fun Pink Friday specials happening for in store customers this Friday. Of course the goal of Pink Friday is to encourage shoppers to start local this holiday season and to get started as early as this week, Pink Friday aka the Friday before Black Friday. Visit K Lanes Boutique on Facebook for daily outfit inspo and shop online with K Lanes Boutique on their website, k-lanes.com