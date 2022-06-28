Red, White and BOLD is the theme of these cute outfits to rock during the 4th of July weekend! The ladies at K Lanes Boutique never disappoint with the items and full outfits they have in store. We saw everything from traditional 4th of July looks that will have you collecting all the compliments at the holiday bbq and pool parties this weekend.

You can also find some unique looks this year that encapsulates the Independence Day spirit but also pays tribute with a nod to our great state of Kansas! The sunflower and American flag graphic tee will fly off the shelf this year! Many of these pieces can work well through summer and fall when they are used with other great items.

Stop in and see the ladies at K Lanes Boutique or shop with them on online and social media!