The lovely ladies at K Lanes Boutique are constantly sharing fantastic fashion inspiration and keeping us current with up-to-date trends season after season. Did you know they also have a deep passion for educating you on easy ways to maximize your wardrobe and look and feel the best in your clothes. Every body shape is different and there are ways to compliment them all!

K Lanes Boutique takes time each week to hop on Facebook and share some insight on different trends and easy tips and tricks that will have you looking great and feeling your best. Today Celide joined us to share about the K Lanes University topic of the week: the rule of 3. She pops on K Lanes Boutique Facebook every Wednesday to share helpful tips with the aim of you learning new ways to freshen up your wardrobe.

Don’t miss the next installment of K Lanes Boutique, Wednesday on the K Lanes Facebook Page, also stop in to see the ladies if you can, you won’t regret it!