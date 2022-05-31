Typically during the summer months, we share different ways to rock bold colors and prints, but don’t forget about a color that is popular all year long, blue! The many shades of blue are on display today for our fashion-forward Tuesday segment with K Lanes Boutique!

Diana joined us to show some fun ways to wear the many shades of blue this summer for a variety of occasions. There are some really fun fabrics in store this summer in various shades of blue that have some flirty accents. We saw ruffles on a light denim top. Bold blue earrings are a different yet fun ways to add a pop of this popular color. We even saw graphic tee shirts in blue with snarky yet fun sayings and of course a complete look based around a graphic tee shirt that could be dressed up or down.

All of these looks are available on www.k-lanes.com or in-store! YOu can also shop with K Lanes Bouqtiue from thier Facebook Page or Instagram accounts. Happy shopping!