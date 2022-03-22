If you have been out lately you have seen the hot new trend: Monochromatic everything! K Lanes Boutique in West Wichita is on-trend and today during our Fashion Foward Tuesday segment, Celide shared numerous tone-on-tone, or monochromatic looks they have in store.

All the looks and pieces can be found on the K Lanes Boutique social media pages and they also provide different ways to rock this current trend there as well. The best part about the monochromatic or tone-on-tone trend is that all the pieces can also be worn separately if desired, so they are simply adding looks to your closet.

Find other trends in the fashion world on the K Lanes Boutique website and of course don’t forget to follow them on social media.