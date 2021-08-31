Fashion Forward Tuesday with K. Lanes Boutique: Transitional Pieces From Summer to Fall 2021

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The defined seasons are one reason why I love #Kansas Moreover, the fashion that comes with each season is so unique and it is about time to start thinking about fall fashion. Before we get there (we’re what 3 weeks away?) we are approaching the transitional phase.

Tawnya Anderson, Manager of K Lanes Boutique shared some pieces that will make great ways to transition into fall coming our of this hot summer. These pieces work so well because they can be layered or they can be worn alone, but when they are paired with the right combination of other pieces they make for very put together outfits ready for the office or even the weekend.

The light weight cardigan is one of my favorites because it can complete an outfit but is not too bulky or cumbersome. The colors offered re also great because while they do provide the pop of color they are not bright summer colors and therefore they will work beautifully during fall. Find these looks and many more in the boutique, but like Tawnya always says, “shop 24-7 online at k-lanes.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.