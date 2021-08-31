Fashion Forward Tuesday with K. Lanes Boutique: Transitional Pieces From Summer to Fall 2021

The defined seasons are one reason why I love #Kansas Moreover, the fashion that comes with each season is so unique and it is about time to start thinking about fall fashion. Before we get there (we’re what 3 weeks away?) we are approaching the transitional phase.

Tawnya Anderson, Manager of K Lanes Boutique shared some pieces that will make great ways to transition into fall coming our of this hot summer. These pieces work so well because they can be layered or they can be worn alone, but when they are paired with the right combination of other pieces they make for very put together outfits ready for the office or even the weekend.

The light weight cardigan is one of my favorites because it can complete an outfit but is not too bulky or cumbersome. The colors offered re also great because while they do provide the pop of color they are not bright summer colors and therefore they will work beautifully during fall. Find these looks and many more in the boutique, but like Tawnya always says, “shop 24-7 online at k-lanes.com“