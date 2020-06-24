Fashion Forward Tuesday with K Lanes: Bright & White

This week we stopped in to K Lanes to hear about all the fun summer looks to rock this year! Tawnya always does such a great job putting together looks for all occasions and today was no different. The theme surrounded Bright Colors and wearing them with a Bright, Clean WHITE! I love wearing this combination during the summer; paired with a good tan I feel like the overall look is universally flattering for all women and all shapes, sizes, ages, coloring, etc! The staple item here is definitely a pair of great white jeans or shorts … or both! K Lanes has high quality brands, definitely worth checking out. With these you can add any colorful top or accessories to achieve the Bright and White look. Tawnya showed different ways to wear the trend both dressy and casual and of course she is already preparing for a fun 4th of July look. Stop in to see Tawnya at K Lanes or shop the entire collection on k-lanes.com