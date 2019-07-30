Fashion Forward Tuesday With K.Lanes: Fall Transition Outfits

Today’s Outdoor Life segment was exhilarating! I met Martin with Air Capital Drop Zone and we actually went Sky Diving! Yes, we jumped out of a plane! I have to say it was never on my radar to even think about doing such a crazy thing! Our amazing Good Day Kansas Coordinator/Associate Producer Jazmin Luna talked me into it and man, am I glad she did! From the moment I arrived at Air Capital Drop Zone I was uneasy. As we walked in the door and saw the plane and the equipment and all of the photos of the previous (crazy) jumpers my stomach began to flop! After watching an instructional video, getting my equipment on and going through a dry run of how the actual jump would go, it was time to board the plane. Martin, my tandem jumping partner and Charlie our pilot were incredibly helpful and calming. They made things go smoothly…almost to the point I didn’t realize it was actually happening. Then we took off with 10, 000 ft as our target elevation! In the tiny plane Martin and I took photos and I sent a text message to my family informing them (for the first time) of what I was about to do! I received a text back from my mother: “WHAAAAATTT?” That was followed by: “I’m your life insurance beneficiary, right? LOL Have fun, Jilly I love you!” which put a smile on my face! The next thing I knew it was time to go. We stepped out on the wing of the plane just as Martin and I practiced down on the ground and after he counted down ….. we were almost ready to go! I needed him to count down one more time and then we went for it! We leaned forward, competed two full somersaults and were free flying! Man, what an experience! We saw the beautiful green fields of Kansas and as soon as I caught my breath it was actually quite peaceful! We coasted for a while, which I use “coasted” loosely as we were actually moving at upwards of 100 mph! We did a two full 360 degree turns as Martin manipulated the handles of the parachute and we had a smooth landing! I couldn’t believe we actually did it! I am so happy to have met Martin and the Air Capital Crew. I HIGHLY recommend jumping with them if you are up for it! Visit their website to find out more information! www.aircapitaldropzone.com