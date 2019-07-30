Fashion Forward Tuesday With K.Lanes: Fall Transition Outfits

Today’s Fashion Forward Tuesday with K.Lanes was informative and fun, the perfect combo! Taryn joined us today to talk through different looks and pieces that transition easily into Fall. It’s hard to believe, but Fall is almost upon us. So learning what pieces you already have in your closet that can help with the transition was so helpful! The message behind all of the looks was comfort and cute detail! From the loose fitting pants with incredible patterns in fall colors that Diana and I wore. To the cute kimono Tawnya rocked with the fun designs on not only the back but the cute buttons on the front as well. We all felt comfortable and confident. The deep olive color of Danielle’s top screams Fall but the tank top fit, the loose tie and the bottom reminded us of summer. I also think the jean jackets are the most versatile transitional piece. They are perfect for over a summer dress. As temperatures drop after night fall they keep us looking cute and cozy during a crisp fall day. All of these pieces can be found at K.Lanes or on their Facebook page and Instagram page as well! Stop in and say hi to the team, they are more than helpful and always find you the perfect outfits!
