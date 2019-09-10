Fashion Forward Tuesday With K.Lanes: Makeup Junkie Bags

Every girl goes through the struggle of wanting to carry all the things in her purse or makeup bag, right? Tawnya at K. Lanes has the solution for you! They carry a brand called Makeup Junkie of different size bags that are designed to be a carry all for literally everything you could ever need to fit smoothly and seamlessly in one place. These bags have the cutest, trendiest designs that they could almost double as a clutch if you’re out on the town. They’re known for how many different items they can fit and still lay out and not be the least bit cumbersome. The bags range in a few different sizes from as large as about an 8×11 piece of paper down to a little zip clutch smaller than an Iphone complete with a key chain ring. All the prints are so vibrant and really are half the draw! Tawnya was able to put everything from a full hairspray bottle to 3 bottles of foundation, blush, brushes, a compact, makeup wipes and much, much more. I highly recommend stopping in to try and fill one of these bags, and say hello to Tawnya she’s a hoot! Visit their website and social media pages for the latest up-to-date trends and of course clothes that get you compliments!