Fashion Forward Tuesday With K.Lanes: Mariana

Tawnya invited us in today and insisted I wear allll the bling. You know I had no problem doing that! Today we featured the Mariana line of jewelry. K Lanes is known for providing you clothes that get you compliments, but also amazing accessories that make you stand out in the crowd. This line we featured today is called Mariana and is all hand made in Italy. Mariana is the largest consumer of Swarovski crystals and boats a collection of bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and rings. The pieces are all eye catching with rich colors, sparkle and shine. This high quality line provides a lifetime replacement of any gems that may fall out of need to be replaced. Tawyna showed different colors and even textures available in the Mariana line. She stacked her bracelets and showed how they look when mixed with two other lines carried by K Lanes. Tawnya also pointed out the way to use colors can fluctuate with you and your style. My necklace was my statement piece and compliments my top, but her bracelets were more neutrals and were all in the same color family. Stop in and try on allll the bling, you’ll love it! Click here to see their website.
