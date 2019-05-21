Fashion Forward Tuesday With K-Lanes: Memorial Day Outfits

On Fashion Forward Tuesday with K-Lanes Tawnya shared patriotic, stylish Memorial Day looks! The first one is one of my favorite….white pants. You can also rock the look with shorts. White is a great neutral that will stand out with any red, white, and blue outfit for Memorial Day! Here we see a busy top and cage bra underneath paired for a fun festive outfit! A cute dark denim jacket completes the first look. The second look to rock this Memorial Day weekend is another shorts look. These shorts come in red and white, but are featuring today in navy blue. They are a little bit longer with a fun pattern on the side. Paired with a flowy, white shirt with red details on the top is fun comfortable and soft. Also, you can throw a cardigan over. I would even throw a denim jacket as another option. The third look is a graphic t-shirt that reads: American the Beautiful. The V neck t-shirt is very flattering! Tawnya paired this look with red, white, and blue bling bracelets from Rustic Cuff . The graphic t-shirt pairing with ankle pants boast a little bit of style, too. This look is perfect for barbecuing or boating. It is completing my favorite take on the traditional jean jacket. The long red destructed jacket! It is a MUST have and pairing perfect with so many different. I was so excited to be rocking a cute. red, skirt in preparation for Memorial Day! My top is the latest trend, bleached out! I felt like a firework in this outfit and was still comfortable and ready to celebrate Memorial Day!

