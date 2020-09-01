Today we stopped in to K Lanes to hear about different bags and purses to snag this fall! It so hard to believe but is September and its time for fall fashion so lets start thinking muted colors, thicker fabrics and alllll the boots and jeans, right? Well we need a bag to go with those fall looks, so today Tawnya showed the Myra Bags. There are canvas, leather and a mixture of patterns, fabrics and colors. There are warm colors, neutral colors, even some fringe and they all have a fall feel. Mary modeled for us how to pair these fall bags and how they can be worn. There are cross body opportunities or even over the shoulder and many are able to be worn both ways which makes you feel like you get two bags for the price of one! These bags are durable and versatile.
I think the lap top bag might be my favorite (it’s the former teacher in me) I just feel like you can fit a lot in this (including a computer) and all your belongings would stay fairly organized. If you’re a Momma this could also be a pretty stylish diaper bag! This particular line, Myra Bags, feature many different looks and all of them are equipped with pockets inside to make sure you have room for all your necessities. This fall I know what I will be carrying to compliment my fall look – what about you? Check out the whole line in store or on K Lanes website: www.k-lanes.com Don’t forget to check them out on social, as well!
Fashion Forward Tuesday With K Lanes: Myra Bags
