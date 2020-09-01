Fashion Forward Tuesday With K Lanes: Myra Bags

Nahid welcomed us in to a special home today! She is so passionate to a part of families home renovations and truly enjoys every project she gets to work on! Prior to this particular project she spoke with the family and fully understood their goals were to have more space, de clutter and lighten up the home with natural light.Between decluttering the living spaces and opening up the dining room to feature the large fireplace wall and the upgrades to the stairs leading to the downstairs area Nahid was so excited with the outcome a few small changes brought for this sweet family. One of my favorite parts of this home is the reading nook she added. To create this nook Nahid and the team at Design Source has to actually tear down a wall and redesign the space. Doing this allowed her to add a space large enough for two chairs, an end table and a welcoming feel. This was complimented by the floor to ceiling window which doubles as a door to the deck and hot tub. The family is looking forward to spending many days hear enjoying the space, the light and of course the view of their beautiful backyard space.Large renovations with redesigns are what Nahid and her team specialize in. Nahid takes time to learn the needs of each family and carefully designs the space based off of their needs and wants. Nahid does a great job of listening to home owners to understand their desires and then makes their dream vision come to life! I you are interested in speaking with Nahid about a possible project please reach out to her on social media or on their website. She is always up for a call as well!