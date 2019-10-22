Fashion Forward Tuesday With K.Lanes: Nordic Beach Jackets

Cannon Nesmith joined me today to share about an upcoming event, the Cattle Baron’s Ball. However, the highlight of our conversation was Canon bravely sharing his battle with cancer. At the young age of 3 yrs old he was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma. Canon was immediately put through treatment and scans and was told by doctors it could not be operated on until it shrunk. Over a short period of time his cancer spread to his sinus and soon eliminated his vision. Doctors encouraged Canon’s parents to move quickly, so the family flew to New York for treatment. After months of treatments Canon’s family received the amazing news that it seemed to be working. In 2005 Canon was announced as NED, or No Evidence of Disease. Today Canon says he identifies as a normal kid again, but also as a survivor with a lot of hope. He feels blessed to be able to share his battle and use it to help children going through the pain caused by not only chemotherapy and radiation but also the stress of these life threatening diagnosis. Canon is an incredible young man with tremendous joy and passion to share his message of hope. As the Honorary Chair of the Cattle Baron’s Ball he is a true representative of the initiative the event is aiming to support year. The fund of hope for the Cattle Baron’s Ball 2019 is pediatric cancer. Please visit www.cattlebaronsballwichita.org to support