Fashion Forward Tuesday With K Lanes: Shoes

Sure every girl loves a great outfit and jewelry to complete it but I am one thousand percent a shoe girl! I love to have a fun sassy shoes that can also be comfortable. Today at K Lanes Tawnya showed off a couple different shoes and the different ways they can be worn. To start the tennis shoe option I got to try on was super comfortable and snug on my foot with no laces – I love that feeling. Maybe more importantly though, I felt like it was a great shoe for work or a casual lunch. This tennis shoe that truly felt like I was wearing running shoes but could pass for work or lunch with the girls. Mary wore the leopard tennis shoe and showed it off with the casual comfy denim jacket and pants look but also with the sundress look. This comfy tennis shoe is even acceptable for an event or church on a Sunday! The next pair Tawnya featured today was the flip flop. When I hear flip flop I think of simple, thin rubber flip flops that are dirty and worn out…that is the complete opposite of these! They are the more comfortable flip flop I have even worn and the fringe and leopard design upgrades them from a rubber flop to a sandal you can wear daily. The other option had some fun sequins and both pairs are perfect for day to day activities during this summer heat! The shoes today were so fun for looking cute and feeling comfortable! Stop in to K Lanes and try them on, you won’t be disappointed. You can also follow K Lanes on social media and visit the website to view the entire collection: www.k-lanes.com
