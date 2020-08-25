Fashion Forward Tuesday With K Lanes: Shop Your Closet Fall Transition

We had to take a trip back to the renovation project Nahid welcomed us to last week to see the rest of the beautiful upgrades come tp life! Today Nahid shared her expertise and the ability to furnish small spaces with big design. We looked specifically at two small guest bathrooms and the changes she made to really brighten the spaces and make them more welcoming for guests. The most interesting changes were made to each room which resulted in what felt like a complete a new space. As we have learned the lighting makes a big impact so Nahid paid close attention to the window treatments and lighting fixtures. She also brighten up both room with a fresh look with new sinks and vanity's. She also added in some beautiful stones into the backsplashes that made me smile. She clearly has an incredible talent and ability to envision homes rooms and designs that make you and your family feel right at home. If you are interested in a consultation giver her a call. You won't be disappointed!