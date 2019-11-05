Fashion Forward Tuesday With K.Lanes: Sweater Weather

Temperatures are dropping, it’s getting cold so it’s time to break out the sweaters. To start there is an adorable cardigan feel sweater with large bell sleeves and pockets on the front. The neutral color can complete any colors your wearing this fall season. Next up was Adaline with the regal sweater with a color block and again unique sleeves that allows for the slouchy look but the sleeves are tight and won’t get in the way. Another sweater to rock this fall is the snow color furry half zip. The look can be dressed up or down and is a little lighter so it won’t be too hot if you have it on with layers. Lastly the large color block sweater with a cowel neck worn by Danielle. This is super soft and cozy. The length on this one is so flattering and makes for a complete outfit when paired with jeans and booties. Check out all the sweaters this fall at K Lanes on their website or social media pages.