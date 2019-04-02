Fashion Forward Tuesday With K-Lanes: White Pants

It’s time for another Fashion Forward Tuesday with K-Lanes and today is both visually appealing and informative, one of the reasons we love K-Lanes! Tawnya, store manager and personal stylist, crushed the myth that there is a specific time period you can wear the color white! She said times have changed and you should now be confident to wear white whenever you want! Today’s segment featured three ways to wear white pants. Each pair can be found at K-Lanes and flatters different body shapes and ways to wear the color …. Whenever you feel like it!

Make sure to visit their website at k-lanes.com