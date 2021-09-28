Fashion Forward with K. Lanes Boutique – Fall Blues 2021

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Got the blues? The Fall Blues? K Lanes Boutique does! Tawnya, Manager of K Lanes Boutique shared many different ways to wear different hues of blue this fall and winter seasons.

We got to see casual blues, dressy blues and very comfortable blues. K Lanes Boutique has options of staple pieces that make the foundation of your wardrobe and also fun pieces that will glean all of the compliments! If you are looking for a pop of color this fall check out K Lanes Boutique many blue options. You can shop online at at k-lanes.com or on Facebook but I will always recommend stopping in to meet the ladies!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.