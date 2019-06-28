Fashion Friday With Moxie Boutique: Not Your Average Board Room Blazer

In today’s Fashion Forward Friday our girl Pattie showed off the cutest blazers! They are fit for the boardroom but are anything but boring! These blazers boast a professional yet flattering fit. They are perfect to complete any look for any body type. The first look is feminine and flirty! You can wear this blazer on the weekends and even to work; it features a cute ruffle and the popular blush pink color. The next blazer is sheer so it’s perfect for an outdoor concert or event. It is also has a gorgeous floral print on it that gives off elegant vibes. Depending on what you put underneath you can go dressy or a little more casual but either way it’s adorable! The fuchsia blazer featured next is stunning! It has a cute round cut that is flattering. The next blazer is actually the same fit and cut but a different print. It has a deep navy base with flowers and can be transitional and worn in the fall and well. And I can’t boast about my white pinstriped blazer! It was so cute and flattering. Pattie was rocking the bright pink boyfriend blazer. The options are endless. You have got to check these out!
