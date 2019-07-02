Fashion Tuesday With K-Lanes: Light Up The Room in Red, White, & Blue

Pools can be a scary location during the summer for moms and dads. Infant Swim Wichita focuses on teaching survival lessons for babies and children. Typically aging from six months to six years old. The little darlings spend time in the water getting comfortable and learn how to flip over to their back. Once a child is walking they are able to learn the skill of finding the exit. So they can flip over themselves to an exit without problem. Parents can stay and watch during the lesson. It's hard for a parent to watch their little one struggling to learn the skills. Once they realize they would rather hear them cry now while they know they are safe the parents feel better about it. They understand that a small sacrifice now will result in pool safety for the children.

Six months is the recommendation for children to start in the water. They have to be able to roll and sit up by themselves out of the water. As your child is learning Tara is highly motivated to ensure the children feel safe and confident in the water. They are able to have fun in the pool without being worried about any potential accidents or dangers.