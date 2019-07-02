Fashion Tuesday With K-Lanes: Light Up The Room in Red, White, & Blue

For our Fashion Forward Tuesday we heard from Tawyna with K- Lanes on all the Fourth of July fashion options! The first is a simple white jean jacket over a cute red top and royal blue accessories. Pulling together staple pieces makes finding the perfect outfit a breeze. I love this one because you can wear each piece with other outfits, it is not tied to the holiday. Kenzie showed us there are plenty of ways to be patriotic without rocking the traditional red white and blue. She rocked the American flag with a bright pink cardigan! Such a cute trendy take on the fourth of July outfit. Cheldoie had a little bit of everything from the graphic t-shirt to the bag with American flag handles. Of course Tawnya being a military mom is rocking the camo with the American flag on it! So many fun fourth of July looks at K-Lanes and you still have time to pop in and pick up yours! You can even call ahead and ask for Tawnya if you want to reserve! Visit their website to see more at www.k-lanes.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.