The vast majority of the state of Kansas woke up in a winter wonderland this morning which got us thinking about our favorite snow day activities. Maybe you gathered the troops and hit the biggest, snowiest hill you could find. Or maybe you were stuck with shoveling cars out down your block. Is your family one that enjoys making snow angels or snowmen? The opportunities are endless!

Regardless of what activities you chose to participate in today, we hope you all stayed safe and warm and had a little bit of fun as well. The best thing about snow days is they bring out the kid in all of us.