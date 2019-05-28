Good Day Kansas Header Image

Field Station: Dinosaurs

by: Jillian Carroll

Good Day Kansas went back in time to the Jurassic ages in today’s Outdoor Living segment. We visited Derby Kansas and explored Field Station: Dinosaurs. An incredible outdoor park with over 40 dinosaurs ‘roaming’ the park. Guests can learn factoids and get up close and personal with the dinosaurs. They can attend one of 30 shows put on daily discussing the habits and lifestyles of each specie.  When you’ve checked out all the dinosaurs you can have a little fun with the Jurassic Golf Course. This is an 18 hole miniature golf course right inside the park. If you’re feeling adventurous you can take part in the Kansas climb which I did and I had a blast! There are other learning and fun opportunities. Such as the paleo playground with a massive bounce house. And the Raptor Maze built by the staff at Field Station: Dinosaurs. You can give it your best shot navigating through the maze where kids have to find hidden Velociraptors. I had the chance to watch children mesmerized by the dinosaurs. They were in awe and fascinated by the massive creatures! Field Station Dinosaurs is open Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and are is a perfect outing for the family. New full concessions are now available to make the whole day complete.

For more information visit: kansasdinos.com or checkout the Facebook Page: Field Station Dinosaurs

