Final Friday is back!

Our Kansas Fueling Kansas Series has taken me to many new places and exposed me to so many amazing people. Today was no different. I met Lee Reeve of Reeve Cattle Company and I am so glad I did. Reeve Cattle Company is a family business that was started on land that was homesteaded on 100 years ago. The Reeve family came to Kansas in 1882 and have been involved in agricultural ever since. The location of the farm and feedlot was originally ranch land that was homesteaded by Lee’s family nearly more than 100 years ago. Lee returned to the operation in 1971 upon graduation from Kansas State, and fully taking over in the mid 80s.The ethanol plant was developed in 1982 where the stillage byproduct was, and still is used, for the consumption of the cattle. Today, Reeve Cattle holds 46,000 head of cattle, with the Plant producing about 17,000,000 gallons of ethanol a year. This was an incredible stop in our journey of sharing he supply chain of Kansas made Ethanol. For more information on Reeve Cattle Company visit them on Facebook: @ReeveCattleCompany and of course for more information of Kansas Corn or Kansas made Ethanol and E 15 visit www.fueledbykansas.com