Final Friday is back this Friday July 31st at the Wichita Boathouse! Don’t miss a night full of Live Music, food trucks, giveaways, delicious drinks from Xclusive Events and much more. Harrison Steele and Fayola Oyatyo will be performing from 6pm-9pm and Ron at Logo Depot will have some fun swag items for you and a t shirt giveaway, who doesn’t love a t shirt giveaway! Don’t forget your mask, but head out to the Wichita Boathouse and enjoy an evening full of supporting local Wichita businesses, great views music food and more!
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.