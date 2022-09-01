The Mulberry Art Gallery located at the shop at Revolutia is participating in First Friday this week and as an added bonus if you attend the gallery to enjoy the art you’ll have the chance to shop at the brand-new gift shop located inside.

Mulberry Art Gallery focuses on Black artists, artists of color, and artists often historically excluded from gallery representation. Mulberry Art Gallery is a creative exploration and place to amplify voices throughout the community. The goal of Mulberry Art Gallery is to help to foster creative and professional growth in up-and-coming talent and challenge artists to push their work beyond the canvas. Immersive art shows, installations, and exhibitions that create a unique experience for artists and patrons are found at Mulberry Art Gallery.

Visit the Mulberry Art Gallery on Facebook for more information.