It’s time for First Friday in Salina which will take place on September 2nd with two performances at Ash and Santa Fe in town.

They have a beautiful stage for everyone to bring their chairs, a blanket and some dinner and enjoy this great event put on by the Salina Arts Coalition and Salina Downtown.

They will have one more First Friday event in October that you can take part in and then they have lots of other events coming and you can see those here!