CEO and  President of First Kansas Bank Paul Snapp sat down with me today to share the philosophy of the locally minded leaders of the bank. He explained  the local decision making approach has demanded new programs utilizing more technology. There were recent acquisitions of a few Bank of America branches which allowed leadership at First Kansas Bank to understand the need and desire of new customers (many younger) to be able to use technology for convenience in banking. This may bring up the thought of identity theft, Paul mentioned its hard to actually prevent it, however there are way to minimize it. First Kansas Bank trains their staff to help identify potential threats.  The software looks for unusual activity on debit cards to help monitor customers activity to lessen risks. First Kansas Bank is influenced by local decision makers and when you’re located in an agricultural based area they are specific needs. First Kansas Bank is proud to offer tailored home loans for customers that are agriculturally based, may be self-employed or even have some credit issues. For more information on Frist Kansas Bank, please visit: https://www.firstkansasbank.com/

