First Show of 2022!

Happy New Year to all of our Good Day Kansas viewers; we are so excited to kick off another year with you and are so grateful you are here today! If you are prepared to bring in 2022 with many resolutions set and a fresh mind – I wish you the best in meeting those resolutions and will be cheering you on as you begin your journey! If you don’t have resolutions set and are just happy to have made it to Monday and through a tough holiday season, that’s ok too. I see you and I am cheering you on, as well.

No matter how you head in to the next 365 days I wish you many blessings and comfort in knowing however how you are feeling – its ok. Sending hugs and best wishes as we all take on 2022 together. I wish you a year full of laughs, love and hope.