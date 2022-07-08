The First Tee Greater Wichita organization is changing lives for you people in our community. The Mision of First Tee – Greater Wichita is to help shape the lives of kids and teens from all walks of life by introducing them to values inherent in the game of golf.

First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, we create active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do. Game Changers are being built through junior golf programs that have a heavy emphasis on life values.

Learn more about ways to support this local nonprofit by visiting First Tee Greater Wichita on Facebook.