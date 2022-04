Not many places in Kansas offer gymnastics for both genders, but there is one right here in Wichita that does just that.

316 Gymnastics Academy has classes for females and males that someone is able to take. They start classes out very young and have skill classes that are for both competitive and non-competitive athletes.

They also have a free time where parents can bring their kids to use the gym every Wednesday morning.

