It's always a fun time when I meet with Nate Svoboda, the President of Wichita Home Works LLC. I always get to meet Nate at an ongoing project and get to see first hand the amount of hard work his team puts in. While the last time Nate was on the show we featured a home addition that they were working on, this time they were working on a new home build. Nate explained that in this project they thought it was going to be a remodel, but with Wichita Home Works being very flexible they changed it to a completely new project. What I loved is that there was a full house standing right where we were just months ago! Then Nate and his crew came in for a demolition project and completely tore it down. With this being such a different project than what they saw a few months ago, obviously the timeline is then different too. The total timeline is about a year give or take a few months, but Nate says that they are, "in it for the long haul!" If you have any questions, you can always give them a call or visit their website at: https://wichitahomeworks.com