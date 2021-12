WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. introduced a legislation a few months ago that would prevent service members from receiving a dishonorable discharge for choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Today, President Joe Biden signed that into law as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NCAA).

"As a former Army doctor, I am proud the NDAA was signed into law and included my amendment to ensure service members will be protected from a dishonorable discharge for choosing not to get the COVID vaccine. Simply put, a dishonorable discharge treats our heroes as felons. But, our American heroes deserve better," said Sen. Marshall. "I support the vaccine, but I also support those who are defending our freedoms and have carefully weighed their decision on whether to receive it. With the NDAA having been signed into law, our servicemen and women have medical freedom they rightly deserve."