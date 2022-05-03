We stopped into the newest fitness facility in East Wichita today, Bodybar Pilates. Owner Kalane Hoffman shared about this unique workout and the many variations of classes and personal training offered.

Bodybar is a Reformer Pilates-based group fitness bar located near the intersection of 21st and Webb Rd. The high-intensity, low-impact workouts are ideal for increasing flexibility and muscle strength, improving posture, and boosting your overall health.

Lead instructor Cassie Da’Luz Vieira took me through a few movements and I quickly felt the burn! Learn how to try out a class by visiting Bodybar Pilates East Wichita on Facebook.