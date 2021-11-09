Fit and Well: Carousel Skate Center

I had a blast lacing up my skates and taking to the rink at Carousel Skate Center for this week’s #FitandWell segment. Sure, it’s not a traditional workout, but let me tell you I definitely got my heart rate up and felt like I just completed a hefty leg day after spending some time skating. Journey Ottaway was so sweet and welcomed us in and shared bout the fun events and different skate nights happening at Carousel Skate Center.

Certainly most of the events are fun for the entire family and many are focused on the kiddos, but there are also Adult Skate Nights that happen every Friday night. On Adult Skate nights the bar is open and an outside DJ comes in to bring big energy for a fun evening on the rink.

School Field Trips, birthday parties and other family skate nights are always happening at Carousel Skate Center, visit their Facebook page or more information. Also don’t forget the jungle gym and arcade. There are is an array of different activities for the young old and in between!