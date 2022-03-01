“The goal is not perfection. The goal is to leave the gym better than you were when you walked in” this is the motto at Compelled Fitness and Nutrition, Wichita’s Premier CrossFit Facility! The mission at Compelled Fitness is to provide the members of their fitness community the best possible training experience and an atmosphere in which they can develop or advance their fitness, health and overall quality of life through the utilization of constantly varied functional movements performed at high intensity, as well as nutritional guidance. The entire team at Compelled Fitness and Nutrition believes that fitness should be fun, they know that results and a good time will keep you coming back.

The team at compelled Fitness and Nutrition is excited to have just moved into a large space and can now offer a facility that is four times the size of their previous space. For information on classtimes or to reach out with questions about memberships please visit the Compelled Fitness and Nutrition Facebook Page.