Fit And Well: Denise Colborn Fitness

Heart. Passion. Joy. Community. These are some of the characteristics that make Denise Colborn one of the most loved and effective fitness instructors in the state! Upon meeting Denise I was immediately impacted by her energy and genuine desire to get moving! Her big smile is welcoming but don’t let it fool you! She is ready to work. Denise puts on numerous fitness classes across the Wichita Metro area including everything from Zumba to boot camp and every class is designed to welcome all ages and ability levels and make them feel at home. Denise is passionate about our community living healthy active lives so she provides many oppurtunities for the community to do so. Denise’s classes are always full of a variety of people from all walks of life but once the get starts everyone is marching to the same beat. Everyone buys in to her efforts to get moving, get sweating and of course get the heart rate up! Denise offers virtual classes and in person classes and today I got to hop in one with some of the girls at Sedgwick County Park. The workout we did had many variations and was challenging enough for all of us to get a great sweat on. I highly recommend reaching out on Denise’s Facebook page to learn the schedule of classes she offers, some are even free! She cares that much about the community she grew up in to ensure the resource of fitness classes are offered to everyone. Find her on Facebook: @Denise Colborn Fintess
