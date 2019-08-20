Fit And Well: Derby Rec

The Derby Recreation Center has undergone some changes. The rec center put out a survey in order to hear what the community wants from the center. With the new membership plans, members can use the entire facility as well as take fitness classes. There are fitness classes for everyone and while the youth classes are usually after school, the adult classes run all day. This fall, the rec center is having an open house which is open to the entire Wichita community and has free entry! You can find out more information on their website – https://www.derbyrec.com/ and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DerbyRec.