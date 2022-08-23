Looking for a new gym? Need a little extra motivation to pick things up a bit and refocus on your health and wellness? Meet Dennis, Owner and Personal Trainer at Dino Fit.

Dennis and the team of trainers aim to provide a comfortable enviornment for community members brand new to the world of working out, to the most competitive athlete looking for a challenge. DINO Fit is a local facility with highly qualified trainers and top notch equipment. The brand aims to be more of a way of life. At Dino Fit you will find a welcoming fit fam passionate about getting and staying healthy.

Reach out to Dennis on the Dino Fit Facebook Page for more information on all the Dino Fit offers, including high-quality training and affordable fitness apparel.