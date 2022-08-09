Festive ICT presents the inaugural Festive Hoop Jam Classic. This dynamic basketball event will be like no other event Wichita has seen. Head out to Charles Koch Arena Saturday, August 13th to experience the energy, entertainment, and skills up close and personal.

The event includes a player meet and greet, a slam dunk contest, and 5 on 5 streetball celebrity basketball game. There will be a mixture of local and national talent flying high in the sky showing off their skills. Come ready to be entertained and impressed! There will be musical performances as well. Tickets are available now at FestiveICT.com or can be purchased in person on Aug 13th