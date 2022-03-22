I was encouraged by a handful of viewers to make the trip to Goddard and learn about a unique gym that aims to lift up women and make them feel strong, confident, and supported. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to meet the owner of Grace & Grit, Melissa Mayer, and learned why she started this incredible gym and a little bit about her unique approach to fitness and overall health and happiness.

Melissa isn’t shy to share her life was changed forever when she was attacked and robbed. That moment changed her approach to everything – specifically about how she trained and the approach she takes on her physical strength and ability to defend herself. Melissa opened Grace & Grit to arm women with knowledge, strength, technique, and confidence to protect themselves in any situation. She takes time to teach self-defense and truly invests in each client to make sure they all feel self-confident and are proud of who they are.

Melissa’s classes range from boxing to self-defense and all have a high-energy community feel. I observed women cheering each other on between their own sets of heavy lifting or cardio bursts. The environment was unique and infectious. Grace & Grit surely lift up women. Melissa dedicates her time to making women feel strong and good about themselves. If you are interested in attending a class or workshop reach out to her on the Grace & Grit Facebook Page.