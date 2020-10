We have loved our series with Wichita Home Works profiling all the work they do around Kansas! Every time we have met with Nate it's been at an ongoing project site, but today we met them at their office and along with Nate we met with Tracey who is a designer with Wichita Home Works. In the segment, Nate shared that they are a design-build contractor which means that people can come to them without a plan in place or design and they can sit down with Tracey who can then draw up floor plans and a cohesive plan for their project. Tracey shared that she will get an estimate for a project and from there it can take any amount of time depending on the decisions people have to make. Customers can sometimes be indecisive which is why being able to work so closely with Tracey is such a benefit for them! Lastly, she shared that any new builds will probably take longer. Wichita Home Works wants to be involved with the project from the beginning to the end and it gives any customer peace of mind to know that they are working with the same company throughout the process.

Lastly, we were so excited to end the segment announcing a giveaway! Wichita Home Works is giving away a grill and all you have to do is go to https://www.ksn.com/gooddaykansas/wichita-home-works-grill-giveaway/ to enter and the winner will be announced when Nate joins the show next month! As always, if you want to learn any more information about anything Wichita Home Works offers you can visit their website at: https://wichitahomeworks.com