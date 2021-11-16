Fit and Well- Jumpy Jump Land

We had a blast at Jumpy Jump Land for our #FitandWell this week! A family owned and operated business with three locations, Jacob and his team at Jumpy Jump Land have quite the place! If you are looking to host a birthday party, family reunion, or simply have a house full of kiddos who are looking to exp0end some energy – Jumpy Jump Land is a must try!

There are bounce houses, slides, ladders, trampolines and more and that’s just the inflatables. There is plenty of space for your birthday party and get holiday get togethers. Each group has the opportunity to set up tables for gifts, snacks or other activities. There is counter space and a kitchenette as well. The obstacle course runs through the inflatables and features three slides, one basketball hoop and lots of potential spots to wipe out. I had a blast running through the obstacle course and sadly only made it half way.

Check out Jumpy Jump Land on Facebook for more information. Have fun jumping around!