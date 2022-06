The annual June Bug Jog in Winfield is getting ready for another year, but this year there is a twist.

For the first time, they will be adding a ride portion of the June Bug Jog and invite all cyclists to come out and enjoy the morning of exercise and fun.

This is good for all ages and they have kids races as well that they can run in.

The event will happen on June 11 and starts at 7:45 a.m., with the cyclists taking off first.

Check out their website for more information!