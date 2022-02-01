If you’re looking for a little bit of inspiration look no further. Meet Alexi Whately, the newest business owner to call Main Street Buhler home. Whatley is the owner of Nutrition Ranch located in the heart of Buhler. Alexi ran NCAA Division 1 Track, 400 hurdles to be exact, at Wichita State University so she clearly knows a thing or two about hard work, discipline and how to fuel her body to push it to it’s limits.

That wasn’t always the case though. Admittedly Alexi struggled with her nutrition while running at WSU and once she finally understand the importance of protein and a diet that consisted of low sugars and diary products did she get the result out of her body that she wanted. Whatley experienced such a positive impact on her day to day energy levels and just how she felt by cleaning up her nutrition that she wanted to bring the healthy options to Buhler for others to have access to them as well. That’s why she opened Nutrition Ranch.

Check out he delicious smoothies and teas at Nutrition Ranch. Alexi welcomes you in to learn about the variety of meal replacement smoothies and teas and the health benefits and also to learn about how changing her nutrition habits changed her life. Check out Nutrition Ranch next time you’re in Buhler or visit them on Facebook for a full menu of healthy options.