The sun is shining and hopefully, you’re feeling motivated to get up, get out and be active in the summer! It’s a great time to carry this motivation into your health and wellness habits, whether we’re maintaining a routine or starting a new one! Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre joined #GDK to share her tips!

McIntyre says, “This time of year, we’re on the go to beaches, parks, pools, and fun adventures so you’ll want convenient grab-n-go ways to get protein, vitamins, minerals, and liquids in.” She notes that protein helps control hunger and supports strong bones and muscles, so it’s not something we can skip. McIntyre recommends Premier Protein High Protein Shakes to make it easy to take the 1st step on your health journey or keep the momentum going, with products that combine ready-to-drink nutrition and great taste. She credits the nutrition stats: 30g of protein, 160 calories, and 1g sugar, plus 24 vitamins and minerals, including antioxidants Vitamins C & E which help support a healthy immune system as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.

When you head out for summer fun, McIntyre suggests packing a cooler bag of grab-n-go healthy options for a spontaneous picnic or snack break and offered up some great choices like Premier Protein shakes, portable fruit, bagged veggies, and whole grains to stay fueled for summer outings. And if your goal is to enjoy the outdoors, schedule this for the morning before the heat peaks and when there’s more shade. McIntyre emphasizes the need to stay cool. She fills a large water bottle with ice water and prepares her morning iced coffee, or “Profee,” enhanced with a Premier Protein High Protein Shake to add satiety-boosting protein with delicious flavors, like fan-favorites Chocolate, Vanilla, and Caramel.

